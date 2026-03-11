Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Falling on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with 92 cent to $1.80 losses in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.05 on Wednesday morning, up 37 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another dime higher on March 5 at $90.97.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down 72 cents at $98.38 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 980,000 head. That is 21,000 head above last week and 6,039 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $95.150, down $0.925,

May 26 Hogs  are at $99.975, down $1.375

Jun 26 Hogs are at $108.850, down $1.800,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 100.050 -1.300 -1.28%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 95.200s -0.875 -0.91%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 109.250s -1.400 -1.27%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 1
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 2
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 3
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot