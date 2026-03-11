Hogs Falling on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading with 92 cent to $1.80 losses in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.05 on Wednesday morning, up 37 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another dime higher on March 5 at $90.97.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down 72 cents at $98.38 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 980,000 head. That is 21,000 head above last week and 6,039 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.150, down $0.925,

May 26 Hogs are at $99.975, down $1.375