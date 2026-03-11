Applied Materials and Micron Are Partnering on Memory. Is AMAT or MU Stock a Better Buy Here?

Applied Materials (AMAT) and Micron Technology (MU) have partnered to develop next-generation memory chips specifically for artificial intelligence. This collaboration focuses on DRAM and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) to meet the massive speed and power requirements of modern AI systems. By combining Applied Materials' materials engineering with Micron's memory expertise, the companies aim to create a "lab-to-fab" pipeline that moves new designs from research to mass production faster.

The partnership centers on two major U.S. hubs: Applied Materials' new $5 billion EPIC Center in Silicon Valley and Micron’s innovation center in Boise, Idaho. A key focus is advanced packaging, a technique that stacks chip components to increase performance while reducing energy consumption. As AI models grow more complex, this alliance ensures that the underlying hardware can scale efficiently, solidifying the U.S. as a leader in the critical semiconductor innovation needed to unlock AI’s full potential.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials is a leading provider of equipment, services, and software for manufacturing semiconductors, displays, and solar products. It supplies critical tools for chip fabrication, like deposition, etching, and inspection systems, powering virtually every new semiconductor used in electronics, AI, smartphones, and high-performance computing.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA, Applied Materials operates globally with facilities, R&D, and sales in over 100 countries.

Applied Materials Stock Surges

Applied Materials has demonstrated explosive growth over the last year, fueled by the accelerating demand for artificial intelligence and high-bandwidth memory. The stock has climbed an impressive 138% over the past 52 weeks, after hitting a one-year high of $395.95.

Short-term indicators show some recent volatility, as the stock experienced a 2% drop over a five-day period but has since seen a 3% rise over the last month, with investors weighing record earnings against geopolitical risks.

Applied Materials Beats Results

Applied Materials delivered a solid performance for Q1 2026, posting $7.01 billion in revenue and a non-GAAP EPS of $2.38. Both figures exceeded analyst estimates of $6.87 billion and $2.21, respectively, driven largely by record-breaking DRAM revenue and an 11% surge in AI-related demand.

The company's financial health remains exceptional, with non-GAAP gross margins increasing to 49.1% and a substantial 91% year-over-year (YoY) rise in free cash flow to $1.04 billion. Operating cash flow reached $1.69 billion, allowing the firm to return $702 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends while maintaining a strong cash position.

Looking ahead, management issued a bullish Q2 forecast with a revenue midpoint of $7.65 billion and EPS of $2.64. For the full calendar year, Applied Materials expects its semiconductor equipment business to grow by more than 20%, fueled by the global transition toward 2nm chips and advanced AI memory architectures.

About Micron

Micron Technology is a global leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, specializing in DRAM and NAND flash products. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of computer memory, Micron’s technology is the backbone of the modern data economy, powering everything from massive AI data centers to mobile devices and automotive systems.

Founded in 1978 in a dental office basement in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown from a small design firm into a semiconductor powerhouse with its headquarters still in Boise.

Micron Stock Gains Momentum

Micron has seen an extraordinary rally, surging over 371% in the last 52 weeks. The stock has experienced recent five-day volatility with a 5% gain; its long-term momentum remains unmatched, boasting a 179% return over the last six months.

This performance significantly outpaces the S&P 500 Information Technology Index, which rose roughly 25% in the same period, reflecting its "top-pick" status in the AI sector.

Micron Posts Strong Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Micron reported record-breaking revenue of $13.64 billion, far exceeding the $12.83 billion expected by analysts. The company posted a non-GAAP EPS of $4.78, crushing estimates of $3.94. This success was driven by a 69% YoY jump in DRAM sales as AI demand for high-bandwidth memory intensified.

Financial health reached new heights with a non-GAAP gross margin of 56.8% and a record $3.9 billion in free cash flow. Micron ended the quarter with $12 billion in cash and investments and paid out $0.115 per share in dividends.

Looking forward, Micron provided a bullish Q2 2026 outlook, forecasting revenue of $18.70 billion and EPS of $8.42, with management noting that their entire 2026 HBM supply is already sold out.

Should You Buy AMAT or MU Stock?

Applied Materials currently presents the more attractive entry point from a valuation perspective, as it maintains a clear 15% upside to its consensus price target of $401.47. With 25 "Strong Buy" ratings, four “Moderate Buy” ratings, and eight “Hold” ratings. AMAT serves as a stable "picks and shovels" play, providing the essential equipment that makes the AI revolution possible without the extreme price premiums currently seen in direct chip manufacturers.

On the other hand, Micron Technology remains the high-octane growth engine of the pair, backed by an overwhelming 32 "Strong Buy" ratings from analysts. MU stock is currently trading 14% over its mean price target of $358.30.

Micron offers direct exposure to the AI hardware surge, while Applied Materials offers a more measured, value-oriented path to profiting from the same technological shift.