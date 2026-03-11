Vulcan Materials Stock: Is VMC Outperforming the Basic Material Sector?

With a market cap of $35.5 billion, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) produces and supplies construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel for infrastructure and building projects. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the company operates through three main segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, and Concrete.
Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Vulcan Materials fits this criterion perfectly. Its materials are widely used in highways, public works, railroads, and residential, commercial, and industrial construction.
Shares of Vulcan Materials have declined 19.4% from its 52-week high of $331.09. Over the past three months, its shares have dropped 10.4%, underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB) 10.5% gain during the same period.
VMC stock is down 6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLB's 9.9% rise. However, shares of the construction materials company have increased 19.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLB’s 16.8% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since March.
Shares of Vulcan Materials fell 7.8% on Feb. 17 after the company reported Q4 2025 earnings below expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.70 and net earnings declining to $252 million despite revenue rising to $1.91 billion. Investors were also concerned about margin pressure, as Q4 adjusted EBITDA dropped to $518 million and EBITDA margin fell to 27.1%, while aggregate gross profit per ton declined to $7.91.
In comparison, rival Linde plc (LIN) has outpaced VMC stock on a YTD basis, with LIN stock increasing 11.5%. However, LIN stock has gained 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind VMC stock.
Despite the stock’s outperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. VMC stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 23 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $332.27 is a premium of 24.6% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.