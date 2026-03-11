Vulcan Materials Stock: Is VMC Outperforming the Basic Material Sector?

Vulcan Materials Co_ Phone with stock chart -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $35.5 billion , Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) produces and supplies construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel for infrastructure and building projects. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the company operates through three main segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, and Concrete.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Vulcan Materials fits this criterion perfectly. Its materials are widely used in highways, public works, railroads, and residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

Shares of Vulcan Materials have declined 19.4% from its 52-week high of $331.09 . Over the past three months, its shares have dropped 10.4% , underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 10.5% gain during the same period.

VMC stock is down 6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLB's 9.9% rise. However, shares of the construction materials company have increased 19.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLB’s 16.8% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since March.

Shares of Vulcan Materials fell 7.8% on Feb. 17 after the company reported Q4 2025 earnings below expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.70 and net earnings declining to $252 million despite revenue rising to $1.91 billion. Investors were also concerned about margin pressure, as Q4 adjusted EBITDA dropped to $518 million and EBITDA margin fell to 27.1%, while aggregate gross profit per ton declined to $7.91.

In comparison, rival Linde plc ( LIN ) has outpaced VMC stock on a YTD basis, with LIN stock increasing 11.5% . However, LIN stock has gained 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind VMC stock.