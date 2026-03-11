Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Vulcan Materials Stock: Is VMC Outperforming the Basic Material Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Vulcan Materials Co_ Phone with stock chart -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Vulcan Materials Co_ Phone with stock chart -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $35.5 billion, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) produces and supplies construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel for infrastructure and building projects. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the company operates through three main segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, and Concrete. 

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Vulcan Materials fits this criterion perfectly. Its materials are widely used in highways, public works, railroads, and residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

Shares of Vulcan Materials have declined 19.4% from its 52-week high of $331.09. Over the past three months, its shares have dropped 10.4%, underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB) 10.5% gain during the same period.

www.barchart.com

VMC stock is down 6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLB's 9.9% rise. However, shares of the construction materials company have increased 19.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLB’s 16.8% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since March.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Vulcan Materials fell 7.8% on Feb. 17 after the company reported Q4 2025 earnings below expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.70 and net earnings declining to $252 million despite revenue rising to $1.91 billion. Investors were also concerned about margin pressure, as Q4 adjusted EBITDA dropped to $518 million and EBITDA margin fell to 27.1%, while aggregate gross profit per ton declined to $7.91.

In comparison, rival Linde plc (LIN) has outpaced VMC stock on a YTD basis, with LIN stock increasing 11.5%. However, LIN stock has gained 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind VMC stock.

Despite the stock’s outperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. VMC stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 23 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $332.27 is a premium of 24.6% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LIN 476.40 +0.06 +0.01%
Linde Plc
VMC 266.76 -5.24 -1.93%
Vulcan Materials Company
XLB 49.62 -0.26 -0.52%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 1
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 2
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 4
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot