Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Teradyne Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Teradyne, Inc_ logo o building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Teradyne, Inc_ logo o building-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $42.5 billion, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is a global provider of automated test systems and robotics products, serving customers across the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Through its Semiconductor Test and Robotics segments, the company supports semiconductor manufacturing and industrial automation with advanced testing platforms, collaborative robots, and automation solutions.

Shares of the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TER stock has climbed 140.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.2%. In addition, shares of the company have soared 40.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's marginal decline.

Looking closer, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage, and equipment have outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK15.8% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Teradyne shares surged 13.4% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 2 as the company posted adjusted EPS of $1.80 and revenue of $1.08 billion, well above expectations. Results exceeded the high end of guidance, driven by strong AI-related demand in compute and memory, with Semiconductor Test revenue alone reaching $883 million and fueling 41% sequential growth from Q3. Investor enthusiasm was further boosted by upbeat Q1 2026 guidance calling for revenue of $1.15 billion - $1.25 billion and adjusted EPS of up to $2.25, alongside management’s outlook for continued AI-driven growth across all business segments.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Teradyne's adjusted EPS to increase 45.2% year-over-year to $5.75. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy” rating, and five “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard downgraded Teradyne to “Hold” and set a price target of $270.

The mean price target of $291.20 represents a 7.4% premium to TER’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $335 implies a potential upside of 23.6% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TER 271.13 +2.06 +0.77%
Teradyne Inc
$SPX 6,798.40 -84.32 -1.23%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 135.63 -2.49 -1.80%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 2
Bank of America Predicted Silver Prices Could Hit $309 in 2026. Is That Still in Play?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 4
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot