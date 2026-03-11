Is Electronic Arts Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), headquartered in Redwood City, California, develops, markets, publishes, and delivers games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets. Valued at $50.1 billion by market cap, the company alsoprovides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host games.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and EA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the electronic gaming & multimedia industry. EA's strengths lie in its scale, established franchises like FIFA and Madden NFL, and strong brand equity, particularly with EA Sports. Its size allows for cost efficiencies and a diversified portfolio, buffering against industry cycles. The successful shift to digital distribution has also boosted revenue and margins, positioning EA at the forefront of the industry's digital trend.

Despite its notable strength, EA slipped 2.4% from its 52-week high of $204.89, achieved on Dec. 31, 2025. Over the past three months, EA stock has declined 1.7%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 4.1% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of EA declined 2.1% on a YTD basis but climbed 42.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 2.3% and 29.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, EA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-April, with minor fluctuations. However, the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since early February.

Electronic Arts has outperformed the market, driven by strong performance from its sports franchises and supported by stable cash flows, disciplined cost management, and a robust digital presence.

On Feb. 3, EA shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.82 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.77. The company’s revenue stood at $1.9 billion, up 1% year over year.

EA’s rival, PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS) lagged behind the stock, plummeting 23.3% in 2026 and 66.7% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on EA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $204.25 suggests a potential upside of 2.1% from current price levels.