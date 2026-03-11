Is Baker Hughes Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $59.4 billion , Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ) is a global energy technology firm based in Houston, Texas. It specializes in oilfield services, equipment, and turbomachinery solutions that help energy companies explore, drill, produce, and transport hydrocarbons more efficiently.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BKR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas equipment & services industry. The company is positioned as a leader in the energy transition, providing critical solutions for carbon capture, hydrogen production, and geothermal energy across the global industrial value chain..

This energy technology provider is currently trading 11.4% below its 52-week high of $67 , reached on Mar. 2. Shares of BKR have surged 23.5% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 1.5% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of BKR are up 30.3%, compared to SPX’s slight fall. In the longer term, BKR has soared 44.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing SPX’s 20.8% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, BKR has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early January.

On Feb. 24, BKR announced that it had secured a contract to supply 25 BRUSH Power Generation electric generators, along with Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVRs) and cubicles, to Boom Supersonic. These generators will be integrated with Boom’s advanced 42-megawatt (MW) Superpower natural gas turbines to provide efficient and reliable power for next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The announcement boosted investor confidence, prompting the company’s shares to rise 1.7% .

BKR has outperformed its rival, SLB N.V. ( SLB ), which gained 16.9% over the past 52 weeks and 25.4% on a YTD basis.