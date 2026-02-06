Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Dow Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dow Inc laptop -by monticello via Shutterstock
Dow Inc laptop -by monticello via Shutterstock

Founded in 1897, Midland, Michigan-based Dow Inc. (DOW) is a material science company, providing a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products. The company has a market capitalization of $23.2 billion and operates through Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings segments.

Shares of Dow have underperformed the broader market over the past year but have rallied in 2026. DOW stock has declined 19.4% over the past 52 weeks and has surged 30.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.2% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026. 

Narrowing the focus, DOW has also underperformed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 13.4% rise over the past 52 weeks, but has outperformed its 11.4% increase this year.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, DOW shares fell 2.2% following the company’s release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales amounted to $9.5 billion and decreased 9% year-over-year, while also missing Wall Street estimates. The fall in its sales figures was attributed to lower sales across all its segments. Moreover, its loss per share of $0.34 was narrower than what Street’s analysts predicted by 26.1%. In addition, the company announced massive layoffs affecting approximately 4500 personnel and the adoption of AI models across its production line, leading to a decline in investor confidence. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect DOW’s loss to shrink 85.1% year-over-year to $0.14 per share. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

DOW has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include two “Strong Buys,” 17 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” Wall Street’s mood has remained mostly stable for the stock in recent months.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 30, Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a “Hold” rating for Dow stock and raised its price target from $23 to $28. DOW’s mean price target of $28.67 sits under its current market prices. Its Street-high target of $35 suggests a robust 14.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,798.40 -84.32 -1.23%
S&P 500 Index
DOW 30.60 -1.80 -5.56%
Dow Inc
XLB 50.50 -1.39 -2.68%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 2
Bank of America Predicted Silver Prices Could Hit $309 in 2026. Is That Still in Play?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 4
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot