How Is Kenvue’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Staple Stocks?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

Kenvue Inc products on phone- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Kenvue Inc products on phone- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is a global consumer health company focused on everyday health and personal care products. With a market cap of roughly $34.8 billion, the company sits in the “large-cap” bracket, a category typically reserved for businesses valued above $10 billion. The scale gives Kenvue the reach and resources to maintain a portfolio that spans a broad spectrum of daily health needs.

It sells over-the-counter treatments for cough, cold, allergies, pain relief, and digestive health, while also offering products across skincare, haircare, oral care, and baby care. Its lineup features household brands such as Tylenol, Benadryl, Zyrtec, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Listerine, BAND-AID, and Johnson's, names that have earned consumer trust over decades and continue to anchor the company’s global reach.

Despite the brand strength, the stock’s recent trading pattern tells a more restrained story. KVUE stock is currently trading 28.7% below its 52-week high of $25.17 reached in May 2025. Over the past three months, the shares have edged up 3.7%. During the same stretch, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLPadvanced 9.6%.

www.barchart.com

The longer-term trend reinforces the cautious tone as the broader consumer staples basket has steadily pulled ahead, leaving Kenvue playing catch-up. Over the past 52 weeks, Kenvue’s shares declined 24.9%, though the stock managed a modest 4.1% gain on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. By comparison, XLP has climbed 3.7% over the same 52-week period and surged 10.4% in 2026. 

Technical indicators add another layer to the narrative. Since mid-November 2025, Kenvue’s shares have traded mostly above their 50-day moving average of $17.85, offering a short-term sign of stability. 

Yet the longer-term trend still raises a caution flag. The stock has remained consistently below its 200-day moving average of $18.75 since August 2025, signaling that investors have yet to fully regain conviction in the stock’s broader trajectory.

www.barchart.com

Fundamentals, however, delivered a brighter note in the latest earnings release. On Feb. 17, the consumer health company reported its Q4 2025 results, posting revenue of $3.78 billion, up 3.2% year over year and ahead of Street expectations of $3.71 billion. 

Adjusted EPS reached $0.27, marking a 3.8% increase from the prior-year figure and comfortably beating Wall Street’s estimate of $0.22. The market welcomed the beat, pushing the stock 2.6% higher in the following trading session as investors acknowledged the stronger-than-expected quarter.

Looking across the competitive landscape provides additional context. Kenvue’s rival Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has also faced mixed performance. Its shares declined 10.7% over the past 52 weeks, though the stock rallied sharply with a 20.6% gain YTD. The divergence highlights how investor sentiment within the consumer health and household products space can shift quickly when growth expectations improve.

Wall Street remains cautious toward Kenvue. Among 12 analysts covering KVUE stock, the consensus rating stands at a “Hold,” reflecting a wait-and-watch stance as the company works to rebuild momentum. The average price target of $19.36 points to roughly 7.8% upside from current levels, suggesting analysts see moderate room for recovery.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

