Dear DocuSign Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
E-signature pioneer DocuSign (DOCU) is gearing up to report its quarterly earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 on March 17 after the market closes. Amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, as software names face market pressures, the company’s growth has slowed, which is concerning investors. 

Let's take a closer look at DocuSign at this juncture.

About DocuSign Stock

DocuSign is a leading software company that provides electronic signature solutions and agreement management tools. It enables organizations to sign, send, and automate documents securely across devices from anywhere. 

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, DocuSign operates globally, helping users manage agreements efficiently without paper. Its platform streamlines workflows for businesses, supporting everything from simple contracts to complex transactions. Through its Agreement Cloud, the company focuses on digital transformation. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion

DocuSign’s stock has been under pressure due to stiff competition from established names and free tools. With some tapering of the growth trajectory, investors have shown concern. 

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined by 37.66%, while it has been down 29.04% year-to-date (YTD). Just for comparison, the S&P 500 index ($SPX) is up 21.59% over the past 52 weeks and is down marginally at 0.28% YTD. DocuSign’s shares reached a 52-week low of $40.16 on Feb. 25, but are up 16.6% from that level. 

The selloff has made DocuSign’s stock cheaper. On a forward-adjusted basis, its price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87x is lower than the industry average of 21.66x. 

DocuSign Embracing AI

DocuSign is actively embracing AI to enhance its eSignature and agreement management platform. Unlike general-purpose LLMs, the company uses a dedicated AI engine called Iris. The AI leverages contract-specific data to deliver accurate insights. Also, the engine uses an Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform to provide insights and automate document signing. 

This year, DocuSign introduced new AI-powered eSignature features that make understanding legalese easier and make the entire process faster. The enhancements address the confidence in understanding legal documents. And, DocuSign made the IAM platform available on Anthropic’s Cowork platform, bringing the company’s intelligent contract workflows to Cowork and creating an integration that transforms passive summarization into execution, such as drafting agreements and review routing. 

DocuSign Q3 FY2026 Earnings Beat Expectations

For the third-quarter of fiscal 2026 (quarter ended Oct. 31), DocuSign reported $818.35 million in revenue, up 8.4% year-over-year (YOY). The top line figure is also higher than the $806.10 million that Wall Street analysts had expected. The company’s subscription revenues climbed by 9% YOY to $800.96 million. 

However, there is some margin contraction, as the non-GAAP gross margin dropped YOY from 82.5% to 81.8%, driven by costs related to the cloud migration transition. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin dropped from 84.3% to 83.4%. Non-GAAP EPS increased 12.2% from the prior-year period to $1.01, higher than the $0.92 that Street analysts had expected. 

For Q4, the company expects its revenue to be in the $825 million to $829 million range, indicating a 7% YOY at the midpoint. Its subscription revenue is projected to be in the $808 million to $812 million range, also implying a 7% growth. 

Wall Street analysts are robustly optimistic about DocuSign’s future earnings. Analysts expect DocuSign’s profit to grow 21.4% YOY to $0.34 per diluted share. For fiscal 2026, EPS is projected to surge 22.2% annually to $1.43, followed by 12.6% growth to $1.61 in fiscal 2027.  

What Do Analysts Think About DocuSign Stock?

There have been some differing opinions on DocuSign’s stock among Wall Street analysts this year. Last month, analysts from Jefferies downgraded the stock from “Buy” to “Hold” and cut the price target from $105 to $45. Jefferies analysts believe that the company’s growth would reaccelerate more slowly than expected, and its IAM platform “needs to prove itself.” 

On the other hand, BTIG analysts kept a “Buy” rating on the stock, but lowered the price target from $88 to $70. The price target reduction was part of a broader research on the Q4 results preview of names in the application software sub-sector, as the “AI disruption overhang” looms large. 

In January, DocuSign received a reaffirmation of a “Sector Perform” rating from RBC Capital analysts. They also lowered the price target from $95 to $70. RBC Capital analysts expect the AI narrative to take clearer shape this year, while less-prepared peers will likely remain pressured. 

Wall Street analysts are soundly bullish on DocuSign’s stock, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 20 analysts rating the stock, five analysts have given it a “Strong Buy” rating, while 15 analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold” rating. The consensus price target of $79.19 represents 63.2% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $124 represents a 155.6% potential upside. 

On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

