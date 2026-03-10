A $1 Billion Reason to Buy GE Aerospace Stock Now

GE Aerospace (GE) is a global powerhouse in aviation, specializing in the design and manufacture of jet and turboprop engines and systems for commercial, military, business, and general aircraft. Known for pioneering the first American jet engine, it powers hits like Boeing (BA) 737s and Airbus (EADSY) A320s via the CFM International (with Safran (SAFRF)) joint venture and leads aftermarket services for 49,000+ engines.

Born in 1892 as part of General Electric, it spun off independently in April 2024. The company is headquartered in Evendale, Ohio.

GE Aerospace Stock

GE Aerospace has demonstrated remarkable strength over the past year, currently trading near its 52-week high of $348.48. While the stock has faced some short-term pressure with a five-day decline of approximately 2% due to broader market volatility, its longer-term momentum remains robust. Over the last month, the stock is up 4%, and its six-month gain of nearly 16% and a staggering 52-week surge of over 71% highlight significant investor confidence.

Compared to the S&P 500 Industrials sector ($SRIN), GE has outperformed in the long term. Over the past 12 months, GE’s 71% return has more than doubled the 30% gain seen in the broader industrials sector.

GE Aerospace's Results

GE Aerospace delivered stellar Q4 2025 results on Jan. 22, 2026. The company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43 by approximately 10%. On the top line, adjusted revenue reached $11.9 billion, a 20% increase year-over-year (YoY), significantly outperforming the projected $11.27 billion.

This growth was primarily driven by a surge in commercial orders and robust demand for aftermarket services as airlines continue to expand their global fleets.

The company's operational efficiency remained a key highlight, with operating profit rising 14% to $2.3 billion for the quarter. While the adjusted operating profit margin saw a slight contraction to 19.2% (down 90 basis points) due to a higher mix of engine deliveries and increased R&D spending, the full-year margin expanded to a healthy 21.4%.

GE Aerospace demonstrated exceptional cash generation, producing $1.8 billion in free cash flow (FCF) during the quarter, bringing the annual total to $7.7 billion. Additionally, the company maintained a strong balance sheet with a cash reserve of $12.4 billion, providing a solid cushion for future investments and shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, GE Aerospace provided an optimistic outlook for the 2026 fiscal year, signaling that the momentum from 2025 will continue. For the full year, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $7.10 to $7.40 and FCF between $8.0 billion and $8.4 billion.

Major Boosts to Investments

GE Aerospace has announced a massive $1 billion investment into its American manufacturing facilities and supplier network for 2026. This significant spending follows a similar billion-dollar commitment from the previous year and is designed to tackle a massive backlog of jet engine orders for both commercial airlines and military programs. By upgrading these factories, the company aims to speed up production and ensure parts are delivered faster to customers like Boeing and Airbus. This expansion is a major win for the workforce, as it is expected to support approximately 5,000 additional jobs across the United States.

The investment is strategically divided to strengthen different areas of the business, with over $275 million dedicated to military engine production and $200 million aimed at increasing the output of the popular CFM LEAP engine. To prevent delays further down the line, GE Aerospace is also allocating more than $100 million to help its suppliers buy the high-tech equipment they need to stay on schedule.

Beyond these physical upgrades, the company remains committed to the future by spending roughly $3 billion annually on research and development to create the next generation of sustainable aviation technology.

Should You Buy GE Stock?

As GE stock continues on its upward trajectory, analysts have provided a consensus “Strong Buy” rating, an upgrade from a “Moderate Buy” rating two months ago. The stock has a mean price target of $360.74, reflecting an upside potential of 12% from the market price.

GE stock has been studied by 20 analysts in total, with 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy” ratings, one “Hold” rating, and one “Strong Sell” rating.