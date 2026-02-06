Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like UDR Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
UDR Inc logo on phone with website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
UDR Inc logo on phone with website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based UDR, Inc. (UDR) is a publicly traded apartment real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, and manages multifamily communities across major U.S. metropolitan markets. Headquartered in Colorado, the company focuses on high-demand, high-barrier-to-entry regions and derives most of its revenue from rental income. Valued at $12.4 billion by market cap, the company owns, operates, and develops apartment communities. 

Shares of this leading multifamily REIT have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. UDR has declined 12.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.2%. In 2026, UDR’s stock is up 1.2%, compared to the SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, UDR has also lagged behind the Residential REIT ETF (HAUS). The exchange-traded fund has declined 5% over the past year. However, the ETF’s marginal loss on a YTD basis lags behind UDR. 

www.barchart.com

UDR has underperformed the broader market over the past year largely due to persistent sector and company-specific headwinds that have pressured investor sentiment. Slowing rental demand and moderating rent growth in several key markets have weakened revenue momentum, while increased new supply has made lease-ups more competitive and slowed occupancy gains. 

For FY2025 that ended in December, analysts expect UDR’s FFO per share to grow 2.4% to $2.54 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering UDR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, 13 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is bearish than a month ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 20, 2026, Goldman Sachs analyst Julien Blouin reaffirmed a “Sell” rating on UDR, while raising the stock’s price target from $33 to $37.50, representing a 13.64% increase. The update reflects slightly improved valuation expectations, despite maintaining a cautious outlook on the company’s overall performance.

The mean price target of $40.38 represents a 8.8% premium to UDR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $45 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 21.2%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UDR 37.13 -0.48 -1.28%
United Dominion Realty Trust
$SPX 6,798.40 -84.32 -1.23%
S&P 500 Index
HAUS 17.86 -0.03 -0.14%
Tidal Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 2
Bank of America Predicted Silver Prices Could Hit $309 in 2026. Is That Still in Play?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 4
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot