Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is lululemon athletica Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Lululemon Athletica inc_ leggings by- Sorbis via Shutterstock
Lululemon Athletica inc_ leggings by- Sorbis via Shutterstock

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU), headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. Valued at $19.9 billion by market cap, the company produces fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets for yoga, dance, running, and general fitness.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and LULU perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the apparel retail industry. LULU's reputation for quality and innovation has built a loyal customer base, driving repeat purchases and positive word-of-mouth. Their consistent R&D investment leads to unique products that set them apart from competitors, allowing control over the customer experience and margins.

Despite its notable strength, LULU slipped 51.3% from its 52-week high of $348.50, achieved on Mar. 27, 2025. Over the past three months, LULU stock declined 9.5%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) marginal gains during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of LULU plummeted 18.3% on a YTD basis and 49.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming DOWI’s YTD marginal losses and 11.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, LULU has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late January. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year. 

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 11, 2025, LULU reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up by 9.6% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $2.59 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.22. The company’s revenue was $2.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.5 billion. The company expects full-year EPS to be $12.92 to $13.02, and revenue ranging from $11 billion to $11.1 billion.

In the competitive arena of athleisure, adidas AG (ADDYY) has taken the lead over LULU, with a 16.5% downtick on a YTD basis and 36.5% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on LULU’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 31 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $209.75 suggests a 23.6% potential upside from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LULU 169.38 -0.38 -0.22%
Lululemon Athletica
ADDYY 82.2100 -0.3400 -0.41%
Adidas Ag S/Adr
$DOWI 47,934.91 +194.11 +0.41%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Dear Oracle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 10
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
As Elon Musk Aims for AGI, Should You Buy Tesla Stock Now?
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 3
ServiceNow Stock May Be Setting Up a Hidden Options Opportunity
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Palantir Stock Forecast: Is PLTR Heading to $260 or Dropping Further From Here?
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons 5
3 AI Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot