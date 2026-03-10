How Is Otis Worldwide's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Farmington, Connecticut-based Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) manufactures, installs, and services building systems. Valued at $34 billion by market cap, the company offers elevators, escalators, and other moving products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and OTIS perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. OTIS is the largest global elevator and escalator supplier, known for its innovative safety features dating back to 1854. The company boasts a loyal customer base and competitive edge, with its success lying in commanding premium pricing, securing long-term service contracts, and leveraging its installed base for consistent revenue.

Despite its notable strength, OTIS slipped 18% from its 52-week high of $106.83, achieved on Mar. 10, 2025. Over the past three months, OTIS stock gained marginally, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 11.5% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of OTIS rose marginally on a YTD basis but dipped 15.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI’s YTD gains of 10.2% and 27.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, OTIS has been trading below its 50-day moving average recently. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early April, 2025, experiencing some fluctuations.

OTIS underperformed due to weak new equipment sales, especially in China and the Americas, and slower service repair growth. Looking ahead, the company expects new equipment sales to stabilise or dip. China remains tough, but they're focusing on high-value service contracts.

On Jan. 28, OTIS shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.03 met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $3.8 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $3.9 billion. OTIS expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.3 billion.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Schindler Holding AG (SHLRF) has taken the lead over OTIS, showing resilience with a 1.8% uptick on a YTD basis and 12.3% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on OTIS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $100.83 suggests a potential upside of 15.1% from current price levels.