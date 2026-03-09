Barchart.com
Paychex Stock: Is PAYX Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), headquartered in Rochester, New York, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses. With a market cap of $36.2 billion, the company's services range from calculating payroll and filing tax payments to administering retirement plans and workers' compensation.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PAYX perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - application industry. PAYX excels due to its decades-long experience in HR and payroll, offering a diversified service portfolio that creates a robust ecosystem for SMBs. This diversification increases customer stickiness and lifetime value. With scale and financial strength, PAYX delivers best-value services, invests in tech and compliance, and enjoys strategic flexibility for growth. Its strong brand reputation, built on reliability and customer service, differentiates it and attracts new customers willing to pay a premium.

Despite its notable strength, PAYX slipped 37.5% from its 52-week high of $161.24, achieved on Jun. 6, 2025. Over the past three months, PAYX stock declined 10%, underperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK8.5% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of PAYX fell 10.1% on a YTD basis and dipped 32.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming XLK’s 5.9% dip on a YTD basis and 24% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish trend, PAYX has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late June, 2025, with slight fluctuations. 

On Dec. 19, 2025, PAYX shares closed down by 1.7% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.26 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.24. The company’s revenue was $1.56 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.55 billion.

PAYX’s rival, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 13.1% downtick on a YTD basis. Meanwhile, ADP has taken the lead over the stock with 27.1% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on PAYX’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $120.93 suggests a potential upside of 19.9% from current price levels.


