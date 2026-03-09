Is Kraft Heinz Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) manufactures and markets food and beverage products. With a market cap of $29 billion, the company distributes dairy products, sauces, flavored milk powders, and other products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and KHC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaged foods industry. KHC's strengths include its robust brand portfolio, featuring iconic products like Heinz Ketchup and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, which drives customer loyalty and revenue. With eight billion-dollar brands, it maintains market dominance, operating in 40+ countries and selling products in 200+ countries. The company also focuses on innovation and sustainability, aiming for recyclable packaging and sustainable sourcing, enhancing its brand image and appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Despite its notable strength, KHC slipped 26.4% from its 52-week high of $33.35, achieved on Mar. 10, 2025. Over the past three months, KHC stock gained marginally, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 5.1% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of KHC rose 1.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 3.7%. However, in the longer term, the stock fell 21.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 23.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, KHC is trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year. However, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early February, experiencing slight fluctuations.

KHC is facing challenges in packaged foods demand, with sales declining in North America due to underinvestment in brands over the past decade. The company is also adapting to SNAP funding reductions impacting 13% of U.S. retail business by offering affordable options and promotions.

On Feb. 11, KHC shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.67 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.61. The company’s revenue was $6.35 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $6.42 billion. KHC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.98 to $2.10.

In the competitive arena of packaged foods, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has lagged behind KHC, with a 28.8% loss over the past 52 weeks and a 4.8% downtick on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on KHC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 21 analysts covering it. While KHC currently trades above its mean price target of $24.47, the Street-high price target of $30 suggests a 22.2% upside potential.