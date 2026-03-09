Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Kraft Heinz Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Kraft Heinz Co boxes by- jentakespictures via iStock
Kraft Heinz Co boxes by- jentakespictures via iStock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) manufactures and markets food and beverage products. With a market cap of $29 billion, the company distributes dairy products, sauces, flavored milk powders, and other products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and KHC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the packaged foods industry. KHC's strengths include its robust brand portfolio, featuring iconic products like Heinz Ketchup and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, which drives customer loyalty and revenue. With eight billion-dollar brands, it maintains market dominance, operating in 40+ countries and selling products in 200+ countries. The company also focuses on innovation and sustainability, aiming for recyclable packaging and sustainable sourcing, enhancing its brand image and appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Despite its notable strength, KHC slipped 26.4% from its 52-week high of $33.35, achieved on Mar. 10, 2025. Over the past three months, KHC stock gained marginally, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 5.1% losses during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of KHC rose 1.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 3.7%. However, in the longer term, the stock fell 21.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 23.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, KHC is trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year. However, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early February, experiencing slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

KHC is facing challenges in packaged foods demand, with sales declining in North America due to underinvestment in brands over the past decade. The company is also adapting to SNAP funding reductions impacting 13% of U.S. retail business by offering affordable options and promotions.

On Feb. 11, KHC shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.67 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.61. The company’s revenue was $6.35 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $6.42 billion. KHC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.98 to $2.10.

In the competitive arena of packaged foods, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has lagged behind KHC, with a 28.8% loss over the past 52 weeks and a 4.8% downtick on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on KHC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 21 analysts covering it. While KHC currently trades above its mean price target of $24.47, the Street-high price target of $30 suggests a 22.2% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GIS 43.76 -0.53 -1.20%
General Mills
$NASX 22,376.35 -11.33 -0.05%
Nasdaq Composite
KHC 24.59 +0.05 +0.20%
Kraft Heinz Company

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 5
Analysts Say These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Amid the U.S.-Israel War on Iran
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot