Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Automatic Data Processing Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Desk setup looking at stocks by LanaStock via iStock
Desk setup looking at stocks by LanaStock via iStock

Roseland, New Jersey-based Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $91.1 billion and operates through its Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) segments, which offer strategic, cloud-based platforms, human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." ADP fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry. 

ADP stock reached its 52-week high of $329.93 on June 06, 2025, and has slipped 31.4% from that peak. The stock has declined 13.5% over the past three months, notably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which declined 5.1% during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, the dynamic has stayed the same. The stock declined 25.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 23.9% return of the NASX over the same period.

ADP has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since last year, exhibiting bearish momentum.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 29, ADP shares declined 1.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings report. The company’s revenue increased 6% year over year (YoY) to $5.4 billion, but failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. However, ADP’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.62, which exceeded Wall Street's estimates.

When stacked against its closest peer in the software application industry, Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s shares (CDNS) have climbed 22.1% over the past 52 weeks, comfortably outperforming ADP.

Wall Street’s view of ADP stock is cautious. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus stands at a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $278.87 suggests 23.3% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,212.13 -175.55 -0.78%
Nasdaq Composite
CDNS 293.64 -3.30 -1.11%
Cadence Design Sys
ADP 222.51 -3.73 -1.65%
Automatic Data Processing

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
2 pumpjacks at sunset by vadimrysev via iStock 5
As Crude Oil Prices Spike Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict, Warren Buffett Once Warned that the Government Is ‘Exceptional’ at ‘Printing Money and Creating Promises’ But Can’t ‘Print Gold or Create Oil’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot