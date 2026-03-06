How Is W.W. Grainger's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Lake Forest, Illinois-based W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) is a leading broad-line industrial distributor of maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services. Valued at a market cap of $54.3 billion , the company offers everything from motors and lighting to safety gear and material handling equipment.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and GWW fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the industrial distribution industry. The company is aggressively integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning across its operations to personalize customer interactions, optimize inventory placement, and automate threat detection within its procurement systems.

This MRO products and services provider is currently trading 8.7% below its 52-week high of $1,218.63 , reached on Feb. 12. Shares of GWW have rallied 14.1% over the past three months, outpacing the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s ( IYJ ) 5.5% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of GWW are up 10.3%, compared to IYJ’s 4.2% return. However, in the longer term, GWW has gained 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming IYJ’s 16.8% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, GWW has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early December.

On Feb. 3, GWW shares surged 5.4% after reporting upbeat Q4 results. Driven by growth in revenue across both its reportable segments , the company’s total sales increased 4.5% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. However, due to a decline in its gross profit and operating margins, its adjusted EPS fell 2.8% from the year-ago quarter to $9.44, but topped analyst expectations by a penny.

GWW has underperformed its rival, Fastenal Company ( FAST ), which gained 19.4% over the past 52 weeks and 15.8% on a YTD basis.