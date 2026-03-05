Is Johnson Controls Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $85.7 billion , Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) is a global company that engineers, manufactures, and services building products and systems across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other international markets. It operates through four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Johnson Controls fits this criterion perfectly. The company provides technologies such as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), building management systems, refrigeration, fire detection and suppression, and integrated security solutions.

Shares of the building solutions provider have declined 5.6% from its 52-week high of $146.49 . JCI stock has soared 21.7% over the past three months, surpassing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 1.9% rise over the same time frame.

JCI stock is up 16.2% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI's 1.4% gain. Longer term, shares of Johnson Controls have climbed 69.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to Dow Jones' 14.6% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Johnson Controls rose 4.4% on Feb. 4 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results , including sales of $5.8 billion (up 7%) and adjusted EPS of $0.89. Investor sentiment was further boosted by organic orders surging 39% year-over-year and backlog reaching $18.2 billion (up 20%), signaling strong future demand, particularly driven by data center projects. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to about $4.70.

In comparison, rival Carrier Global Corporation ( CARR ) has underperformed JCI stock. CARR stock has increased 16.1% on a YTD basis and dropped 5.4% over the past 52 weeks.