Is GE Vernova Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GE Vernova Inc. ( GEV ) is an energy company with a market cap of $226.7 billion . It provides various products and services that generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and GEV fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its role as the 'backbone' of the AI revolution, providing the high-efficiency gas turbines and nuclear technology required to meet the unprecedented power demands of global data centers.

This industrial giant is currently trading 6% below its 52-week high of $894.93 , reached on Feb. 25. Shares of GEV have rallied 33.1% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) marginal rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of GEV are up 28.5%, compared to SPX’s slight rise. In the longer term, GEV has soared 165.2% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing SPX’s 18.9% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, GEV has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early December.

GE Vernova’s outperformance has been driven by several structural trends . While the stock market has spent the last two years focusing heavily on microchips and artificial intelligence (AI) software, a quieter transformation has been occurring in the physical world. The rapid expansion of AI has led to the construction of massive data centers, which require enormous amounts of electricity, putting significant pressure on the already aging global power grid. This growing gap between digital innovation and physical energy infrastructure has boosted demand for companies capable of generating and transmitting power. As a result, GEV has benefited from rising investor interest because it provides critical equipment for electricity generation and grid infrastructure. By supplying the machinery needed to produce power and the technology required to transmit it, the company has positioned itself as a key infrastructure provider supporting the global energy transition and the power needs of the AI-driven digital economy.

GEV has outperformed its rival, Cummins Inc. ( CMI ), which gained 65.3% over the past 52 weeks and 12.5% on a YTD basis.