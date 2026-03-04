Barchart.com
Corn Falling Lower to Start Wednesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay

Corn price action is down 1 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents in the front months. Futures posted gains across most contracts on Tuesday, with contracts fractionally to 2 cents higher. Crude oil strength was supportive. Tuesday’s preliminary open interest was down 14,092 contracts, mostly in the old crop contracts, as new crop OI was higher. There was just 1 delivery issued against March corn overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 cent to $4.06 3/4. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 196,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations on Tuesday morning.

EIA data will be released this morning, with ethanol production expected to be steady in the week ending last Friday. 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.34 1/4, up 1 cent, currently down 1 1/4 cents 

Nearby Cash  was $4.06 3/4, up 1 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down 3 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 442-6 -3-6 -0.84%
Corn
ZCH26 430-2 -4-0 -0.92%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0122 -0.0453 -1.12%
US Corn Price Idx

