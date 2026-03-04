Barchart.com
Is Aon Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Aon plc_ building photo-by J2R via iStock
Aon plc_ building photo-by J2R via iStock

Dublin, Ireland-based Aon plc (AON) is a leading global professional services firm that provides a broad range of risk management, insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and human capital consulting services to businesses, governments, and institutions worldwide. With a market cap of $72.4 billion, the company helps clients identify, assess, and manage risks through insurance placement, advisory services, and data-driven analytics.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Aon fits right into that category. It benefits from several key competitive strengths, including its global scale, diversified service offerings, and strong analytics capabilities. The company operates an extensive worldwide network that allows it to serve multinational clients while leveraging deep industry expertise.

The insurance giant touched its 52-week high of $411.18 last year and is currently trading 17.5% below that peak. Aon shares have dropped 1.6% over the past three months, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXmarginal fall.

Aon’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. Aon stock prices have dipped 1.5% over the past six months and declined 17.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 5.7% and 16.5% return over the same time frames. 

Aon stock has traded below its 200-day moving average since September 2025 and below its 50-day moving average since early February, indicating a downtrend. 

On Jan. 30, shares of Aon climbed 2% following the release of its Q4 earnings report. The company posted revenue of $4.3 billion, up 3.7% year over year, though it fell 1.8% short of consensus estimates. On the profitability front, adjusted EPS rose 1.9% to $4.85, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $4.76. Additionally, Aon strengthened its balance sheet by repaying $1.9 billion in debt during 2025 and achieving its target leverage level in the fourth quarter, which helped support investor sentiment.

Aon’s top industry rival, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), has also faced challenges, with a 13.7% decline over the past six months and a 13.6% plunge over the past year.

Among the 24 analysts covering the Aon stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $398.79 suggests a 17.6% upside potential from current price levels.


