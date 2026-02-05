Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Intel Just Announced That It Will Make GPUs. Should You Buy INTC Stock Here?

Yiannis Zourmpanos - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Semiconductor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Semiconductor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

When Intel (INTC) says it plans to get back into building graphics processing units, or GPUs, it’s little wonder that investors perk up at the news. At a Cisco (CSCO) AI Summit this week, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan confirmed that Intel is putting together a new GPU initiative, led by its newly hired chief GPU architect Eric Demers, as well as its long-time executive in its data center group, Kevork Kechichian. The message was clear: Intel is trying to get back into the world of accelerated computing, a space dominated by Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD).

The markets quickly responded by sending Intel shares up by as much as 4% before settling, a positive read on the news that Intel’s AI story is expanding beyond its CPUs and its ongoing talk of its role in a future world of chip manufacturing, or a foundry model. While Intel is indeed trying to get back into the world of GPUs, it’s not its first try, and investors are likely aware that there can be a long way to travel from a company announcement to relevance, especially in a space as quickly evolving as AI.

About Intel Stock

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors used in client computing, servers, networking, and emerging AI accelerators, as well as a global foundry company. The company is based in Santa Clara, California, and has a market capitalization of about $243 billion, a reflection of its position as a traditional technology leader rather than a new entrant in a space like AI.

The company has had a remarkable run over the past year, going from a 52-week low of $18 a share to a recent high in the $50 range, a move that has left it just below its highs as it materially outperforms the S&P 500 ($SPX) over that same period.

The picture gets tricky with valuation. The company is currently unprofitable on a GAAP basis, with a forward price-earnings ratio that screens in very high due to low near-term earnings estimates. The stock also trades at 4.6 times sales and nearly 2 times book value, which assumes significant margin improvement over time.

www.barchart.com

Intel Beats on Earnings, but Guidance Remains Tight

Intel's fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2025 results provided a degree of cautious optimism. The fourth-quarter revenue came in at $13.7 billion, down 4% year-over-year (YoY), but non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beat expectations. The revenue results were flat YoY at $52.9 billion.

The company's message on its earnings call was balanced. Tan elaborated on the company's progress on Intel 18A and increasing customer interest in future nodes but also cautioned on the call that supply constraints will impact the company's first-quarter 2026 results. The company guided first-quarter revenue of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion with non-GAAP EPS around breakeven.

The GPU announcement is part of this overall reset. The company is not promising revenue from GPUs anytime soon but is instead signaling its long-term commitment.

The hiring of Demers, who has a history at Qualcomm (QCOM), is a positive, but other details are unknown. 

What Do Analysts Predict About INTC Stock?

Wall Street analysts are divided on their expectations about the future of Intel stock. The consensus among analysts is mixed, with a “Hold” rating consensus, indicating that they believe the company's strategic reset is a good idea but are skeptical about how long it will take and how much return on investment they can expect.

The mean price target of $44.74 actually indicates a decline from the current stock price, suggesting that analysts believe the recent run has already priced in much of the optimism about the company's future. The bull case is based on three legs: execution of advanced process nodes (18A and 14A), third-party foundry customers, and upside potential from GPU sales if Intel can carve out a niche in data center acceleration. The bear case is much simpler: capital intensity is still high, margins are low, and Nvidia’s lead in AI software is not going away.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 172.91 -1.28 -0.73%
Nvidia Corp
CSCO 82.83 +1.67 +2.06%
Cisco Systems Inc
QCOM 136.32 -12.57 -8.44%
Qualcomm Inc
INTC 48.41 -0.19 -0.39%
Intel Corp
$SPX 6,811.99 -70.73 -1.03%
S&P 500 Index
AMD 190.82 -9.37 -4.68%
Adv Micro Devices

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 2
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 3
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 4
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Steady After Tech-Led Selloff, U.S. ADP Jobs Report and Alphabet Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot