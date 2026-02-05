Barchart.com
Corn Posting Midday Thursday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock
Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock

Corn futures are trading with 5 to 5 ½ cents in the front months on Thursday, with new crop December up 3 cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 5 cents at $4.01 1/4. Continued strength in soybeans and meal are spilling over to corn.

The average close so far this week for December futures has been $4.56. The average close for February is used for the spring base crop insurance price, with last year at $4.70.

Weekly Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.04 MMT in corn sales in the week of 1/29, on the lower end of estimates of between 0.8-2.1 MMT. That was down 36.8% from the previous week and 29.5% below the same week last year.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.34 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.01 1/4, up 5 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.48 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 443-2 +6-2 +1.43%
Corn
ZCH26 435-2 +5-6 +1.34%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0195 +0.0569 +1.44%
US Corn Price Idx

