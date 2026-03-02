Barchart.com
The U.S.-Iran War Has Hit Cattle. How Much Lower Will Prices Go?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

April live cattle (LEJ26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart April live cattle futures that a price uptrend has been negated as prices Friday hit a five-week low and closed at a bearish weekly and monthly low close. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. 

Fundamentally, a rattled global marketplace amid the U.S.-Iran war has put keen risk aversion into the marketplace, which is bearish for the cattle markets and is likely to dent consumer confidence. That could mean less demand for more expensive beef at the meat counter.

A move in April live cattle futures below chart support at $231.00 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $210.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $240.00.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEJ26 231.825 -0.400 -0.17%
Live Cattle

