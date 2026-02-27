Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Close Out February Bulls Retreating

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay
Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay

Live cattle futures posted $2 to $4.70 losses on Friday as April was $9.77 lower on the week. Cash trade settled in at $383 dressed in the North, with $243-244 live across the country. Feeder cattle futures closed Friday with contracts falling $6.22 to $8.10, as March was $12.60 lower this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 38 cents to $372.79 on February 26.

Weekly CFTC data from Friday showed a total of 2,296 contracts added to the managed money net long position as of Tuesday to 119,013 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs added 1,356 contracts to their net long as of 2/24 to 18,162 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $5.53. Choice boxes were up $1.95 to $379.84, while Select was $3.52 higher to $374.31. USDA estimated this week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 516,000 head. That is even with last week and 52,747 head below than the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $244.000, down $2.000,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $232.225, down $4.675,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $229.150, down $4.250,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $355.425, down $6.225,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $351.200, down $7.550,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $347.200, down $8.100,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 229.150s -4.250 -1.82%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 232.225s -4.675 -1.97%
Live Cattle
LEG26 244.000s -2.000 -0.81%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 351.200s -7.550 -2.10%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 355.425s -6.225 -1.72%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 347.200s -8.100 -2.28%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 4
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Mostly Lower as Nvidia Earnings Fail to Impress
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot