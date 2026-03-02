Is Lowe's Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is the world’s second-largest home improvement retailer, operating a chain of big-box stores and e-commerce platforms serving DIY consumers and professional contractors. With a market cap of $148.4 billion, the company operates 120+ supply chain facilities and 1,750 home improvement and hardware stores spread across the U.S.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Lowe's fits this bill perfectly. Its national footprint, merchandising scale, and Pro expansion efforts position it as an industry leader.
Lowe’s touched its 52-week high of $293.06 on Feb. 12 and is currently trading 9.7% below that peak. Meanwhile, LOW stock has gained 9.5% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 2.4% fall during the same period.
However, Lowe’s has underperformed the broader market over the longer term. LOW stock has surged 2.3% over the past six months and 7.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 4.5% and 22.2% gains over the past year.
While LOW dropped below its 50-day moving average recently, it has climbed above its 200-day moving average since late November.
On Feb. 25, Lowe’s released its FY2025 Q4 earnings and its shares dipped 5.6%. Its revenue rose to $20.6 billion with comparable sales up 1.3%, thanks to strength in Pro customers, online channels, and home services, along with a solid holiday season. Its adjusted EPS of $1.98 beat market forecasts. However, management’s cautious outlook, citing high mortgage rates and weak housing turnover, tempered enthusiasm, signaling that home-improvement demand remains uneven even as operational execution improves.
On a positive note, Lowe’s has outperformed its peer Home Depot, Inc.’s (HD) 6.7% decline over the past six months and a 2.5% plunge over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 29 analysts covering the LOW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $289.76 suggests a 9.5% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.