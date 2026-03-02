Barchart.com
Is Lowe's Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ storefrony by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is the world’s second-largest home improvement retailer, operating a chain of big-box stores and e-commerce platforms serving DIY consumers and professional contractors. With a market cap of $148.4 billion, the company operates 120+ supply chain facilities and 1,750 home improvement and hardware stores spread across the U.S.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Lowe's fits this bill perfectly. Its national footprint, merchandising scale, and Pro expansion efforts position it as an industry leader. 

Lowe’s touched its 52-week high of $293.06 on Feb. 12 and is currently trading 9.7% below that peak. Meanwhile, LOW stock has gained 9.5% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX2.4% fall during the same period.

However, Lowe’s has underperformed the broader market over the longer term. LOW stock has surged 2.3% over the past six months and 7.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 4.5% and 22.2% gains over the past year.

While LOW dropped below its 50-day moving average recently, it has climbed above its 200-day moving average since late November. 

On Feb. 25, Lowe’s released its FY2025 Q4 earnings and its shares dipped 5.6%. Its revenue rose to $20.6 billion with comparable sales up 1.3%, thanks to strength in Pro customers, online channels, and home services, along with a solid holiday season. Its adjusted EPS of $1.98 beat market forecasts. However, management’s cautious outlook, citing high mortgage rates and weak housing turnover, tempered enthusiasm, signaling that home-improvement demand remains uneven even as operational execution improves.

On a positive note, Lowe’s has outperformed its peer Home Depot, Inc.’s (HD6.7% decline over the past six months and a 2.5% plunge over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 29 analysts covering the LOW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $289.76 suggests a 9.5% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

