Is CSX Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corporation (CSX) provides rail-based freight transportation services in the United States and Canada. Valued at a market capitalization of $79.4 billion, the company operates through rail and trucking segments. CSX offers rail services, intermodal container and trailer transportation, and other transportation services.
Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." CSX fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the railroad industry.
CSX stock reached its 52-week high of $42.81 on Feb. 26 before slipping just marginally. The stock has gained 20.9% over the past three months, notably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 2.4% slip during the same time frame.
In the longer term, CSX has delivered a standout performance. The stock rallied 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the 22.2% return of NASX over the same period.
CSX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since the end of January, signaling bullish momentum.
On Jan. 22, CSX shares dropped 2.1% following the release of its weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue declined marginally year-over-year to $3.5 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.39, also coming short of Wall Street estimates. However, the company’s operating margin came in at 31.6%, rising from 31.3% in the prior year’s quarter, signalling steady profits and operational excellence.
When stacked against its closest peer in the railroad industry, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has climbed 8.1% over the past year, lagging behind CSX’s strong rally.
Wall Street continues to view the stock favorably. Among the 25 analysts tracking CSX, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” While the stock currently trades above its mean price target of $40.27, its Street high price target of $45 indicates a 5.4% potential upside.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.