Is CSX Corporation Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corporation (CSX) provides rail-based freight transportation services in the United States and Canada. Valued at a market capitalization of $79.4 billion, the company operates through rail and trucking segments. CSX offers rail services, intermodal container and trailer transportation, and other transportation services.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." CSX fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the railroad industry.

CSX stock reached its 52-week high of $42.81 on Feb. 26 before slipping just marginally. The stock has gained 20.9% over the past three months, notably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 2.4% slip during the same time frame.

In the longer term, CSX has delivered a standout performance. The stock rallied 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the 22.2% return of NASX over the same period.

CSX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since the end of January, signaling bullish momentum.

On Jan. 22, CSX shares dropped 2.1% following the release of its weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue declined marginally year-over-year to $3.5 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.39, also coming short of Wall Street estimates. However, the company’s operating margin came in at 31.6%, rising from 31.3% in the prior year’s quarter, signalling steady profits and operational excellence.

When stacked against its closest peer in the railroad industry, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has climbed 8.1% over the past year, lagging behind CSX’s strong rally.

Wall Street continues to view the stock favorably. Among the 25 analysts tracking CSX, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” While the stock currently trades above its mean price target of $40.27, its Street high price target of $45 indicates a 5.4% potential upside.