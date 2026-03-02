Barchart.com
Is Trane Technologies Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

Trane Technologies plc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Headquartered in Swords, Ireland, Trane Technologies plc (TT) designs, manufactures, and services advanced heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration systems. The company delivers energy-efficient climate solutions, building automation platforms, cold storage systems, and decarbonization services that help customers reduce operating costs while meeting sustainability goals.

With a market cap of nearly $102.3 billion, Trane operates in the “large-cap” territory, a space reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. The scale gives it reach across residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation markets.

Trane’s shares currently trade 3.6% below their February high of $479.37, yet the broader trend remains constructive. Over the past three months, the stock has advanced 10.2%. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) posted only a marginal gain, highlighting Trane’s relative outperformance.

www.barchart.com

The longer-term picture reinforces that strength. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have climbed 34.3%, while year-to-date (YTD), the stock is up 18.8%. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index has gained 17.4% over the same 52-week stretch and only marginally on a YTD basis.

From a technical perspective, momentum remains intact. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average of $416.11 and its 200-day moving average of $422.14 since February. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 11, the stock gained 2.4% in a single trading session. The move followed news that Trane entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidStack, a global leader in liquid cooling technology for data centers

The acquisition is expected to expand Trane’s capabilities across chillers, heat rejection systems, controls, liquid distribution, and on-chip cooling. In practical terms, it positions the company to serve the surging power and cooling demands tied to artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and hyperscale data center expansion.

Against peers, the comparison adds perspective. Trane’s rival, AAON, Inc. (AAON) has delivered a 28.7% gain over the past 52 weeks and rose 32.7% YTD. While AAON has shown strong momentum this year, Trane’s broader platform, global footprint, and exposure to transport refrigeration and decarbonization services diversify its earnings base in ways pure-play competitors cannot easily replicate.

Wall Street maintains a favorable stance. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating stands at “Moderate Buy.” The average price target of $481.70 implies 4.2% upside from current levels, suggesting analysts see further room for appreciation. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TT 462.32 +5.18 +1.13%
Trane Technologies Plc
AAON 101.20 +2.31 +2.34%
Aaon Inc
$SPX 6,878.88 -29.98 -0.43%
S&P 500 Index

