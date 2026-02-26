Corn Bulls Find Footing to Push Higher into Thursday’s Close

Corn bulls found some late day momentum to push 1 to 3 cents higher at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 1/2 cents to $4.00 1/2. The spring base Crop Insurance price will be set by the close on Friday, as the average December corn close has been $4.61, down 9 cents from last year.

USDA reported a private export sale of 178,000 MT of corn to Japan this morning with 154,000 MT for 2026/27 and 24,000 MT for 2027/28.

Export Sales data for the week of 2/19 was released this morning, with a total of 682,804 MT sold in that week. That was down 29% from the week prior, it was still 1.1% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 373,600 MT, with 171,700 MT sold to Japan. New crop was 11,685 MT.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 135,000 MT of corn in a tender. Another South Korean importer issued a tender for 210,000 MT of corn this morning. Turkey also purchased 350,000 MT of wheat in ta tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.33 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.00 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.43 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,