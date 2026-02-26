Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Intuit's Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Application Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Intuit Inc Mountain View, Ca HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Intuit Inc Mountain View, Ca HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $106.1 billion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) provides financial management, payments, compliance, and marketing products for consumers, small businesses, and accounting professionals. It delivers its products through direct, digital, mobile, and partner channels. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Intuit fits this criterion perfectly. It operates through four segments: Global Business Solutions; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProTax, offering well-known platforms such as QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp, and Credit Karma.

Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company have fallen 53.2% from its 52-week high of $813.70Intuit shares have decreased 41.2% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 18.8% decline during the same period.

www.barchart.com

In the long term, shares of the business software company have dropped 31.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XSW's 16.1% dip. Moreover, INTU stock has declined 42.5% on a YTD basis, compared to XSW's nearly 20% drop over the same period.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early August 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of INTU climbed 4% following its Q1 2026 results on Nov. 20 as the company posted 18% revenue growth to $3.9 billion and a 97% jump in operating income to $534 million, reflecting strong operating leverage and margin expansion. The rally was supported by broad-based segment strength, with Global Business Solutions revenue rising 18% to $3.0 billion, Online Ecosystem up 21% to $2.4 billion, and Consumer revenue increasing 21% to $894 million, while Credit Karma surged 27% to $651 million. 

Investor sentiment was further lifted after the company reiterated full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting $21 billion - $21.2 billion in revenue and EPS of $15.49 - $15.69.

In contrast, rival ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has shown a less pronounced decline than INTU stock. NOW stock has decreased nearly 32% YTD and 43.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock's weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic on Intuit. Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $735.39 is a premium of 92.9% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTU 381.23 +22.52 +6.28%
Intuit Inc
NOW 104.23 +1.74 +1.70%
Servicenow Inc
XSW 149.79 +4.13 +2.84%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft Stock Just Flashed an Ultra-Rare Bullish Signal for Options Traders
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 4
Buying In-the-Money Palantir Calls Looks Attractive Here for Value Buyers
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 5
Claude Just Dealt Another Blow to IBM Stock. Will It Be Fatal, or Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot