How Is Intuit's Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Application Stocks?

With a market cap of $106.1 billion , Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) provides financial management, payments, compliance, and marketing products for consumers, small businesses, and accounting professionals. It delivers its products through direct, digital, mobile, and partner channels.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Intuit fits this criterion perfectly. It operates through four segments: Global Business Solutions; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProTax, offering well-known platforms such as QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp, and Credit Karma.

Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company have fallen 53.2% from its 52-week high of $813.70 . Intuit shares have decreased 41.2% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s ( XSW ) 18.8% decline during the same period.

In the long term, shares of the business software company have dropped 31.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XSW's 16.1% dip. Moreover, INTU stock has declined 42.5% on a YTD basis, compared to XSW's nearly 20% drop over the same period.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early August 2025.

Shares of INTU climbed 4% following its Q1 2026 results on Nov. 20 as the company posted 18% revenue growth to $3.9 billion and a 97% jump in operating income to $534 million, reflecting strong operating leverage and margin expansion. The rally was supported by broad-based segment strength, with Global Business Solutions revenue rising 18% to $3.0 billion, Online Ecosystem up 21% to $2.4 billion, and Consumer revenue increasing 21% to $894 million, while Credit Karma surged 27% to $651 million.

Investor sentiment was further lifted after the company reiterated full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting $21 billion - $21.2 billion in revenue and EPS of $15.49 - $15.69.

In contrast, rival ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW ) has shown a less pronounced decline than INTU stock. NOW stock has decreased nearly 32% YTD and 43.5% over the past 52 weeks.