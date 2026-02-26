How Is Intuit's Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Application Stocks?

With a market cap of $106.1 billion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) provides financial management, payments, compliance, and marketing products for consumers, small businesses, and accounting professionals. It delivers its products through direct, digital, mobile, and partner channels.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Intuit fits this criterion perfectly. It operates through four segments: Global Business Solutions; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProTax, offering well-known platforms such as QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp, and Credit Karma.
Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company have fallen 53.2% from its 52-week high of $813.70. Intuit shares have decreased 41.2% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 18.8% decline during the same period.
In the long term, shares of the business software company have dropped 31.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XSW's 16.1% dip. Moreover, INTU stock has declined 42.5% on a YTD basis, compared to XSW's nearly 20% drop over the same period.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early August 2025.
Shares of INTU climbed 4% following its Q1 2026 results on Nov. 20 as the company posted 18% revenue growth to $3.9 billion and a 97% jump in operating income to $534 million, reflecting strong operating leverage and margin expansion. The rally was supported by broad-based segment strength, with Global Business Solutions revenue rising 18% to $3.0 billion, Online Ecosystem up 21% to $2.4 billion, and Consumer revenue increasing 21% to $894 million, while Credit Karma surged 27% to $651 million.
Investor sentiment was further lifted after the company reiterated full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting $21 billion - $21.2 billion in revenue and EPS of $15.49 - $15.69.
In contrast, rival ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has shown a less pronounced decline than INTU stock. NOW stock has decreased nearly 32% YTD and 43.5% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock's weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic on Intuit. Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $735.39 is a premium of 92.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.