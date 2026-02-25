SoundHound AI Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average. Should You Chase SOUN Here?

SoundHound (SOUN) stock pushed notably higher on Feb. 24 after the voice artificial intelligence (AI) company debuted its “Sales Assist” AI agent at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The post-announcement surge helped SOUN breach its 20-day moving average (MA), indicating that upward momentum will likely sustain in the near term.

Despite this rally, however, SoundHound stock remains down roughly 30% versus its year-to-date high.

Does Sales Assist Launch Warrant Buying SOUN Stock?

Investors cheered the launch of Sales Assist mostly because it significantly expands SoundHound’s addressable market beyond its strong foothold in the automotive and restaurant industries.

This AI agent, designed to empower retail workers with real-time, voice-activated support, positions SOUN stock to capture a substantial share of the enterprise solutions market.

Expanding into new verticals, especially within the European market through MWC, demonstrates the versatility and scalability of SoundHound’s agentic AI platform.

As the Nasdaq-listed firm continues to reduce dependency on a few core industries and penetrates news revenue streams, its share price will likely hit new milestones in 2026.

SoundHound Shares May Rally After Reporting Q4 Earnings

In the near term, SoundHound shares could rally after the company reports its Q4 earnings on Feb. 26. Consensus is for it to lose $0.11 a share, which would represent a whopping 84% improvement from last year.

Update on an impressive $1.2 billion backlog and progress in terms of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability may also offer clarity on conversion rates and future revenue growth, further boosting investor confidence.

Moreover, if the speech-recognition firm announces new strategic partnerships or expansion of its AI platform into additional enterprise applications, it may help SOUN sustain momentum in 2026.

Note that this artificial intelligence company has a history of closing February in the green, which makes it even more attractive to own heading into the earnings release.

SoundHound Remains a Buy-Rated Stock Among Wall Street Firms

It's also worth mentioning that Wall Street firms remain bullish on SoundHound AI as well.

The consensus rating on SOUN shares remains at a “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of roughly $16 indicating potential upside of 80% from current levels.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.