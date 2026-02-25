How Is GE Aerospace’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Evendale, Ohio-based GE Aerospace (GE) is a global leader in aircraft propulsion, avionics, and aviation services, supplying jet engines and aftermarket support to commercial airlines, business aviation, and defense customers. With a market cap of $355.4 billion, GE Aerospace operates through Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies segments.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as "mega-cap stocks." GE Aerospace fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the aerospace and defense industry. Its true edge lies not just in selling jet engines, but in owning decades of the revenue that follows. Each engine it installs effectively becomes a long-term annuity, locked into certified parts, proprietary maintenance, and flight-hour–linked service contracts that airlines rely on for the life of the aircraft. This vast installed base creates a powerful aftermarket flywheel of recurring, high-margin cash flows, reinforced by steep certification barriers and deep OEM relationships.

GE stock touched its 52-week high of $346.80 in the last trading session. GE stock has gained 17.5% over the past three months, trailing the State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (XAR) 26,5% gains over the same time frame.

GE Aerospace has been on a sustained tear, climbing 12.2% year-to-date and 73.9% over the past year, failing to keep pace with XAR, which is up 17.3% in 2026 and 75% over the last 52 weeks.

Technically, the stock has held a firm bullish structure, trading largely above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late April, despite some recent volatility.

On Jan. 22, GE shares dipped 7.4% after its Q4 2025 earnings despite strong results because investors focused on signs of growth normalization in 2026 guidance. Its revenue rose 18% year over year to $12.7 billion, and adjusted EPS grew 19% to $1.57, both beating expectations. Orders surged a solid 74% to $27 billion, reflecting robust demand for commercial engines and high-margin aftermarket services.

Meanwhile, GE Aerospace has outperformed its peer RTX Corporation’s (RTX) 8.2% surge in 2026 and 58.2% gains over the past year.

Among the 20 analysts covering the GE stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $357.05 represents a 3.3% premium to current price levels.