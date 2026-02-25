Is NextEra Energy Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $199.4 billion , NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) is a leading North American energy company that generates, stores, transmits, and sells electricity to retail and wholesale customers through its Florida Power & Light (FPL) and NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) segments. It serves about 12 million people in Florida and operates nearly 36,000 megawatts of net generating capacity.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and NextEra Energy fits this criterion perfectly. The company has a diverse energy portfolio that includes wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, and battery storage assets, along with extensive transmission, distribution, and natural gas infrastructure across the United States and Canada.

Shares of the Juno Beach, Florida-based company have slipped marginally from its 52-week high of $95.83 . The stock has soared 13.6% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) marginal decline over the same time frame.

Longer term, shares of the company have increased 35.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 18.6% return over the same time frame. Moreover, NEE stock is up 19.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s 1.6% decrease.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late September 2025.

Shares of NextEra Energy rose nearly 2% on Jan. 27 after the company reported strong full-year 2025 results , highlighted by adjusted EPS of $3.71, up 8.2% year-over-year, exceeding the top end of prior guidance. Investor sentiment was further boosted by record growth at NextEra Energy Resources, which added 13.5 GW of new generation and storage to its backlog (now ~30 GW) and brought 7.2 GW of new projects online.

Additionally, management reaffirmed confidence in future performance by maintaining its outlook for 8%+ adjusted EPS CAGR through 2032, targeting the same growth through 2035, and projecting 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.92 - $4.02.

In contrast, rival The Southern Company ( SO ) has lagged behind NEE stock. SO stock has risen 9.9% on a YTD basis and 7.8% over the past 52 weeks.