FREE 30 Day Trial
How Is Berkshire Hathaway’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

Berskshire Hathaway Warren Buffett image by QubixStudio via Shutterstock
Berskshire Hathaway Warren Buffett image by QubixStudio via Shutterstock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) is a leading multinational conglomerate holding company with a highly diversified portfolio spanning insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, services and retailing, among other businesses. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and boasts a market cap of around $1.1 trillion, making it one of the largest companies globally.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and BRK.B definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the insurance-diversified industry. It owns major operating subsidiaries such as GEICO, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), Berkshire Hathaway Energy and numerous others, and also holds significant equity investments in major companies under its broad investment strategy.

Berkshire is currently down 8.8% from its 52-week high of $542.07, achieved in May 2025. Over the past three months, BRK.B stock declined 2.6%, compared to the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.8% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Digging deeper, shares of Berkshire slumped 1.6% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLF’s 6.9% decline. In the longer term, the stock declined slightly over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLF’s marginal returns.

While the stock has been trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the beginning of this year, it rose above the lines this month.

www.barchart.com

BRK.B has faced pressure on its share price largely due to investor concerns about the transition from Warren Buffett to Greg Abel as CEO, which has reduced the so-called “Buffett premium” that historically supported a valuation premium. Additionally, GEICO struggled with rising bodily injury claims, raising worries about margin pressure.

In the competitive arena, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has declined 7.7% on a YTD basis but rose 13.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on BRK.B’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the six analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $532.75 suggests a 7.7% potential upside from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 50.98 +0.25 +0.49%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
JPM 297.30 -0.37 -0.12%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
BRK.B 494.51 +0.42 +0.09%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

