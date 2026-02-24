These Are the Top 5 Stocks to Own for 2026, According to ChatGPT

ChatGPT logo seen on smartphone and laptop display with blurred OpenAI company logotype by Ascannio via Shutterstock

A CNN report made a bold claim: ChatGPT can pick stocks better than your money manager. That might sound dramatic — but the market rotation we’re seeing in early 2026 makes one thing clear: There’s a significant concern among investors that artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are going to disrupt entire industries.

How far that disruption ultimately goes is still an open question, but there’s no question that LLMs are now taking a front-and-center role in daily workflows. So we asked ChatGPT for 5 high-conviction stock picks for 2026 — not based on memes or momentum, but on capital flows, government policy, and real earnings power.

Here’s what the AI chose.

#1. MP Materials (MP): The Rare Earth Monopoly

Artificial intelligence, missile systems, EV motors, and next-gen defense hardware all rely on rare-earth magnets. That’s why the U.S. Department of Defense injected $400 million into MP Materials, converting support into an equity stake and securing long-term magnet production.

MP is building out its “10X Facility” to expand domestic magnet capacity — part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on China’s supply chain.

This isn’t a small-cap mining story anymore. It’s a strategic national asset play. And when the Pentagon becomes a shareholder, the market pays attention.

#2. Nvidia (NVDA): Sovereign AI

Forget gamers and crypto mining. The real growth story is sovereign AI.

Saudi Arabia announced massive AI factory projects using hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GPUs, targeting 500 megawatts of AI capacity. Japan is pursuing similar national AI initiatives.

Entire countries are now customers. And with earnings approaching after the close tonight on Feb. 25, the entire market is watching whether Nvidia can continue delivering at scale.

ChatGPT isn’t picking Nvidia because it’s trendy. It’s because AI has become geopolitical infrastructure.

#3. Constellation Energy (CEG): Powering the AI Grid

AI runs on chips. But chips run on electricity.

On Feb. 9, Constellation Energy signed a 380-megawatt agreement with CyrusOne to power Texas data centers adjacent to the Freestone Energy Center.

With data center demand pushing grid capacity to its limits, once-boring utilities like CEG are emerging as the backbone of the AI revolution.

#4. Palantir Technologies (PLTR): The AI Defense Stack

Palantir continues moving deeper into classified defense environments. In late 2025, Boeing (BA) and the UK Ministry of Defence signed partnerships deploying Palantir’s AI for decision-making within modern “kill chain” systems.

The controversy is real, but the revenue potential is, too.

Palantir is increasingly viewed as the operating system for defense AI, and is embedded across Western military alliances.

The debate now? With PLTR shares hovering near $130, is this a bubble — or the beginning of a structural re-rating?

#5. Exxon Mobil (XOM): The Energy Hedge

While tech dominates headlines, Exxon quietly delivered $28.8 billion in 2025 earnings, returning $37.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Energy isn’t dead. It’s funding the new economy.

AI data centers require massive, stable power loads — and that infrastructure doesn’t build itself.

Exxon provides something growth stocks don’t: Cash flow. And in a volatile environment, that matters.

The Big Picture: AI Needs Infrastructure

The 2026 rotation is clear:

Software → Hardware

Hardware → Power

Power → Policy

ChatGPT’s picks reflect that shift. This portfolio isn’t about hype; it’s about who controls the physical systems powering AI.

We’re tracking these five stocks inside our Investor Portfolio to see if AI can outperform the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) this year: