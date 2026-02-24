Corn Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Corn futures are in the red on Tuesday’s midday, with contracts down 1 to 2 cents across most front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $3.93 1/2.
EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with some analysts looking for ethanol production to be steady from the week prior in the week that ended on 2/20.
Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s February export total for corn at 1.13 MMT, steady with the 1.12 MMT estimated last week.
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.26 1/2, down 1 cent,
Nearby Cash is at $3.93 1/2, down 1 cent,
May 26 Corn is at $4.38, down 2 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.47, down 1 3/4 cents,
