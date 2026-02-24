How Is Coca-Cola’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Food & Beverage Stocks?

Atlanta, Georgia-based The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) is a beverage company with a market cap of $346.5 billion . It manufactures and sells various nonalcoholic beverages.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are typically classified as “mega-cap stocks,” and KO fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - non-alcoholic industry. The company operates in over 200 countries with one of the world’s most efficient bottling and supply chain systems, giving it a strong competitive moat. Its specialty is brand building and marketing excellence, with iconic products like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Minute Maid driving consistent consumer demand

This beverage giant has touched its 52-week high of $81.09 in the last trading session. Shares of KO have soared 11.1% over the past three months, outpacing the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s ( FTXG ) 10.6% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, KO shares are up 15.1%, compared to FTXG’s 13.1% return. In the longer term, KO has surged 14% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing FTXG’s 1.1% gain over the same period.

To confirm its bullish trend, KO has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early January.

On Feb. 10, KO shares plunged 1.5% after delivering mixed Q4 results. The company’s net revenue grew nearly 2% year-over-year to $11.8 billion, and organic revenues increased 5% , driven by a 4% increase in concentrate sales and 1% growth in price/mix. Yet, its top line missed consensus estimates by 1.9%. However, its adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped analyst expectations by a penny.

KO has also outperformed its rival, PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ), which rose 9.8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged PEP’s 17.8% YTD uptick.