Oracle Stock: Is ORCL Underperforming the Technology Sector?

With a market cap of $406 billion , Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) is a global provider of enterprise information technology solutions, offering a broad portfolio of cloud software, cloud infrastructure, on-premise licenses, hardware, and related support and consulting services. Its cloud offerings span key business functions such as ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM, sales, service, marketing, healthcare, and industry-specific solutions, along with infrastructure technologies including databases, middleware, AI, and cloud computing.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Oracle fits right into that category. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Oracle serves businesses, governments, and educational institutions worldwide through direct and indirect channels and maintains strategic alliances, including one with Metron, Inc.

Shares of Oracle have dipped 58.6% from its 52-week high of $345.72 . Over the past three months, ORCL stock has decreased 29.6% , lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) marginal drop during the same period.

In the longer term, ORCL stock has fallen 17% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLK’s 20.6% gain over the same time frame. Moreover, shares of the software maker have declined 27.6% on a YTD basis, compared to XLK’s 3% dip.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late October 2025.

Oracle reported strong fiscal Q2 2026 results on Dec. 10, including adjusted EPS up 54% to $2.26, total revenue increasing 14% to $16.1 billion, and cloud revenue up 34% to $8 billion. The company reported a $2.7 billion pre-tax gain from the sale of its stake in Ampere and highlighted robust growth in its Multicloud database business, which surged 817% in Q2. However, the stock tumbled 10.8% the next day.

In comparison, rival Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) has shown a less pronounced decline than ORCL stock. However, MSFT stock has declined 20.3% on a YTD basis and 4.6% over the past 52 weeks.