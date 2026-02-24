Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $592.4 billion, New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a global healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of medical products worldwide. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals through hospitals, wholesalers, retailers, and clinics around the world.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally considered “mega-cap” stocks and Johnson & Johnson fits this criterion perfectly. It operates through two main segments: Innovative Medicine, which focuses on therapies across areas such as oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular disease, and MedTech, which delivers solutions for surgery, orthopedics, cardiovascular care, and vision health. 

JNJ stock has seen a marginal decline from its 52-week high of $246.96. Over the past three months, its shares have increased 20.6%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 1.6% rise during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, JNJ stock is up 18.8% on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX's 2.6% decline. Moreover, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products have surged 51.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 15.9% return over the same time frame.

JNJ stock has exhibited a bullish trend, consistently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since July 2025.

www.barchart.com

Despite beating estimates with Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.46 and revenue of $24.56 billion, Johnson & Johnson shares slipped marginally on Jan. 21. Key concerns included the expected “hundreds of millions of dollars” impact from a U.S. drug pricing deal and about $500 million in tariffs on its medical devices business, even as the company forecast strong 2026 sales of $99.5 billion - $100.5 billion. 

In comparison, JNJ stock has outperformed its rival, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). LLY stock has dipped 1.5% YTD and gained 21.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s strong performance relative to the sector over the past year, analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects. JNJ stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 26 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $233.28.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,627.27 -258.80 -1.13%
Nasdaq Composite
JNJ 244.80 -1.04 -0.42%
Johnson & Johnson
LLY 1,044.03 -14.53 -1.37%
Eli Lilly and Company

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 2
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 3
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot