Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $592.4 billion , New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) is a global healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of medical products worldwide. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals through hospitals, wholesalers, retailers, and clinics around the world.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally considered “mega-cap” stocks and Johnson & Johnson fits this criterion perfectly. It operates through two main segments: Innovative Medicine, which focuses on therapies across areas such as oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular disease, and MedTech, which delivers solutions for surgery, orthopedics, cardiovascular care, and vision health.

JNJ stock has seen a marginal decline from its 52-week high of $246.96 . Over the past three months, its shares have increased 20.6% , outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 1.6% rise during the same period.

Longer term, JNJ stock is up 18.8% on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX's 2.6% decline. Moreover, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products have surged 51.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 15.9% return over the same time frame.

JNJ stock has exhibited a bullish trend, consistently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since July 2025.

Despite beating estimates with Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.46 and revenue of $24.56 billion, Johnson & Johnson shares slipped marginally on Jan. 21. Key concerns included the expected “hundreds of millions of dollars” impact from a U.S. drug pricing deal and about $500 million in tariffs on its medical devices business, even as the company forecast strong 2026 sales of $99.5 billion - $100.5 billion.

In comparison, JNJ stock has outperformed its rival, Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ). LLY stock has dipped 1.5% YTD and gained 21.2% over the past 52 weeks.