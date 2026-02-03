Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Oracle Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $472.9 billion , Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) is a global enterprise technology company that provides cloud software, infrastructure, databases, hardware, and consulting services to businesses, governments, and educational institutions worldwide. It delivers solutions spanning cloud applications, industry-specific platforms, and advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and autonomous databases.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ORCL stock has declined 5.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 15.5% . In addition, shares of Oracle have decreased 17.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 1.9% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the software maker have underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 25.9% return over the past 52 weeks.

Oracle reported strong fiscal Q2 2026 results on Dec. 10, including adjusted EPS up 54% to $2.26, total revenue increasing 14% to $16.1 billion, and cloud revenue up 34% to $8 billion. The company reported a $2.7 billion pre-tax gain from the sale of its stake in Ampere and highlighted robust growth in its Multicloud database business, which surged 817% in Q2. However, the stock tumbled 10.8% the next day.

For the fiscal year ending in May 2026, analysts expect ORCL's EPS to grow 36.8% year-over-year to $6.02. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 41 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 29 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy” rating, 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 3, Piper Sandler lowered Oracle’s price target to $240 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $304.03 represents a 89.9% premium to ORCL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $400 implies a potential upside of 149.9% from the current price levels.