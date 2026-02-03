Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Crown Castle Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Crown Castle Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Crown Castle Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates wireless infrastructure, including cell towers, small-cell networks, and fiber assets. Valued at a market cap of $37.8 billion, it leases these facilities to major mobile carriers under long-term contracts, generating stable, recurring revenue. 

This specialty REIT has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CCI has declined 4.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 15.5%. On a YTD basis, the stock is down 4.4%, outpacing SPX’s 1.9% return. 

Narrowing the focus, CCI has also lagged behind the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF’s (SRVR3.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 6.5% return in 2026.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, Crown Castle has trailed the broader market due to sluggish revenue and earnings trends, weaker site rental growth, investor concerns about its strategic transition and dividend cuts amid asset divestitures. 

For FY2026 that ended in December, analysts expect CCI’s FFO to decline 41% year over year to $4.12 per share. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 10 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On January 21, 2026, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel reaffirmed an “Overweight” rating on Crown Castle while trimming the price target to $115 from $120, reflecting a 4.17% cut. The maintained rating signals continued confidence in the company’s long-term performance despite the lowered target.

The mean price target of $106.78 represents a 25.7% premium from CCI’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $125 suggests an upside potential of 47.1%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,976.44 +37.41 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index
CCI 84.96 -1.85 -2.13%
Crown Castle Inc
SRVR 30.49 -0.34 -1.12%
Pacer Benchmark & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 2
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
Trump Just Sent This Nuclear Stock to New 10-Year Highs. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 4
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 5
Software Stocks Are in a Bear Market. Should You Buy the Dip in ServiceNow?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot