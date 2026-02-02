Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

3 Stocks to Buy After Nancy Pelosi’s $69 Million Tech Reshuffle

Omor Ibne Ehsan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock
CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi is a veteran politician and one of the most well-known names in U.S. Congress, having served multiple terms as Speaker of the House. Her tenure ranks among the longest in modern U.S. history, although it is set to end next year as Pelosi has announced she will not seek re-election. However, what has made Nancy Pelosi an unlikely investment icon has little to do with legislative maneuvering and everything to do with her husband's portfolio.

Paul Pelosi's investment returns have outpaced even those of Warren Buffett over recent years. Because he is married to a sitting member of Congress, his trades are subject to federal disclosure requirements and filed under Nancy Pelosi's name, given that their assets are intertwined under California community property law. Throughout this article, we will use both names interchangeably when discussing portfolio holdings and trading activity.

Nancy Pelosi herself has stated that she does not personally trade stocks and that Paul Pelosi manages the investments independently. Regardless of who executes the orders, the portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 ($SPX) by such a wide margin that ignoring these disclosures means leaving money on the table.

Here are three stocks Pelosi has made moves on recently. The recent repositioning “could lead to $10 to $20 million in combined realized and unrealized gains under fairly conservative market assumptions,” per Capitol Trades. Let's take a closer look.

Stock to Buy #1: Nvidia (NVDA)

www.barchart.com

The Pelosis have a long history with Nvidia (NVDA), well before it became the frontrunner among AI companies. There's a clear pattern of bullish option bets timed ahead of major growth phases. Pelosi bought 50 call options back in November 2023 before the stock went on an explosive rally.

Nvidia implemented a 10-for-1 stock split in June 2024. Pelosi bought right after that went into effect, and NVDA stock has gained significantly since then, too.

Pelosi's latest moves with Nvidia are more complicated, as she actually sold 20,000 shares of NVDA on Dec. 24, 2025. She took profits on hefty gains from earlier, then repositioned by buying 20 long-dated call options on NVDA with a $100 strike, expiring January 2027. These are deep in-the-money (ITM) LEAPs that act like leveraged stock bets.

Stock to Buy #2: Apple (AAPL)

www.barchart.com

Pelosi made similar moves with Apple (AAPL). She sold 45,000 shares of AAPL stock in two phases. The first one was a direct sale on Dec. 24, followed by a 28,200 share "contribution" to a donor-advised fund on Dec. 30. Then, just like NVDA, Pelosi bought 20 ITM call options, with a $100 strike, expiring in January 2027.

In essence, Pelosi is just taking profits and keeping leveraged exposure to future gains through these call options. Pelosi is betting that AAPL stock won't go below $100, so you can take that as a floor price. When you take the premium paid into account, the breakeven is likely much higher, so the outlook is still bullish.

Stock to Buy #3: Alphabet (GOOGL)

www.barchart.com

Last on this list is Alphabet (GOOGL) stock. Pelosi didn't directly sell any Alphabet shares and seems the most “bullish” here. This is because she made a contribution of 7,704 shares to a donor-advised fund, then bought 20 ITM call options on GOOGL stock. The strike price on these call options is $150 with a January 2027 expiry.

Alphabet's performance has been terrific in recent quarters and has led to blockbuster gains for Pelosi. So, it makes sense why there hasn't been any major direct offloading of the shares.

Pelosi's position here is still smaller. The call options bought on GOOGL stock are valued between $250,000 and $500,000, whereas the shares transferred are valued between $1 million and $5 million. To be more precise, the value should be around $2.42 million, as GOOGL stock closed at $313.85 on Dec. 30.


On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 188.11 -3.02 -1.58%
Nvidia Corp
GOOG 335.65 -2.88 -0.85%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 335.15 -2.85 -0.84%
Alphabet Cl A
AAPL 257.27 -2.21 -0.85%
Apple Inc
$SPX 6,939.03 -29.98 -0.43%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 1
Silver Price Predictions: Why JPMorgan Warns Silver Will Crash Back to $50 in 2026
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 3
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 4
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 5
Dear Western Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 3
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot