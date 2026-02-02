Soybeans Continuing Losses to New Month

Soybeans are down 6 to 7 cents across the front months to start February trade. Futures posted weakness to close out Friday, with contracts 8 to 10 cents in the red. That pushed March lower on the week by 3 ½ cents. Friday’s open interest was up 1,392 contracts, with March down 3,705 contracts and May up 3,697 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 7 1/2 cents lower at $9.98 1/2. Soymeal futures were $2.40 to $3.00 lower, with March down $6.30 last week. Soy Oil futures were 52 points lower on Friday and down 48 points last week in March.

CFTC Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds in soybean futures and options adding 7,261 contracts to their net long soybean futures and options as of January 27. They too that net position to a net long of 17,321 contracts,

USDA Export Sales data for from Thursday took soybean export commitments to 33.85 MMT as of January 22, 20% below last year. That is 79% of USDA’s export estimate and behind the 87% average sales pace.

USDA should release crush data later today, with traders looking for 230.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during December.

Buenos Aires Grains Exchange data showed 47% of the Argentina soybean crop in good/excellent condition, down 6 percentage points from last year but up from the 24% rating in the same week last year.

Brazil’s soybean crop is estimated at 10% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.64 1/4, down 8 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.98 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.77, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $10.90 1/2, down 9 1/4 cents, currently down 6 1/4 cents