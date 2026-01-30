Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for VICI Properties Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
VICI Properties Inc logo and chart background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
VICI Properties Inc logo and chart background-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. The company is valued at $30 billion by market cap.

Shares of this diversified commercial REIT have underperformed the broader market over the past year. VICI has declined 6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.4%. In 2026, VICI stock is down marginally, compared to the SPX’s 1.8% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, VICI’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has declined marginally over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 2.3% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s marginal dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, 2025, VICI shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $1 billion, up 4.4% year over year. The company’s AFFO per share increased 5.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.60. 

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect VICI’s FFO to grow 4.9% to $2.37 per share on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering VICI stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 13, Barry Jonas from Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) maintained a “Buy” rating on VICI with a price target of $27.89.

The mean price target of $35.28 represents a 25.5% premium to VICI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $43 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 53%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 51.37 +0.05 +0.10%
Truist Financial Corp
VICI 27.67 -0.44 -1.57%
Vici Properties Inc
$SPX 6,943.07 -25.94 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 41.09 -0.28 -0.68%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 3
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Investors Weigh Big Tech Earnings, U.S. Economic Data and Apple Results in Focus
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 4
Why the Smart Money is Pensive Ahead of Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q4 Earnings Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 5
Nvidia Could Use Intel’s Foundry in 2028. Is It Worth Buying INTC Stock Now and Waiting?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot