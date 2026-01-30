Coinbase Global Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

New York-based Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) operates a platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Valued at $53.7 billion by market cap, the company provides consumers with a primary financial account for the crypto economy, offers institutions a brokerage platform with deep liquidity across the crypto marketplace, and delivers a suite of products enabling developers to build on-chain applications.

Shares of this leading cryptocurrency exchange and financial services platform have underperformed the broader market over the past year. COIN has declined 35.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.4%. In 2026, COIN stock is down 13.7%, compared to the SPX’s 1.8% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, COIN’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 17% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 2.2% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, 2025, COIN shares closed down by 5.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $1.9 billion, beating analyst estimates by 4.9%. The company’s adjusted EPS of $1.44 exceeded analyst estimates of $1.17.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect COIN’s EPS to decline 41.1% to $4.48 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 35 analysts covering COIN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 12 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 27, Baird analyst Robert Bamberger initiated coverage of COIN with a “Neutral” rating and $240 price target, implying a potential upside of 20.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $347.94 represents a 74.7% premium to COIN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $505 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 153.5%.