Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Franklin Resources Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Franklin Resources, Inc_ franklin-by luril Garmash via iStock
Franklin Resources, Inc_ franklin-by luril Garmash via iStock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), with a market capitalization of $13.4 billion, is a global investment management and financial services holding company that operates principally through its flagship brand Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the firm manages a wide array of investment products and solutions, including equities, fixed income, balanced and multi-asset funds, ETFs, and alternative strategies, for a diverse client base of individual, institutional, and high-net-worth investors worldwide. 

Shares of the leading asset management company have outperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. BEN has increased 29.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 15.4%. Over the past six months, however, Franklin Resources stock climbed 5.3%, lagging behind $SPX’s 9.4% rally.

Narrowing the focus, BEN has surpassed the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s (IYG) 8.8% gain over the past year and 3.4% return over the past six months

www.barchart.com

Franklin Resources shares gained 1.2% on Jan. 22 following the launch of the Templeton Emerging Markets Debt ETF (TEMD), an actively managed fund aimed at delivering income and capital appreciation from emerging market debt while dynamically managing currency risk. The new ETF strengthens Franklin Templeton’s active fixed-income lineup by offering a flexible strategy that bridges U.S. dollar– and local currency–denominated debt, providing broader market access and the potential for attractive yields compared with traditional indexed or single-currency approaches.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, Street expects BEN’s EPS to improve 10.8% year over year to $2.46. Franklin Resources’ earnings surprise history is stellar. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

The consensus rating among the 12 analysts covering BEN stock is a “Hold.” This is derived from three “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds”, one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On Jan. 16, Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish raised his price target on Franklin Resources to $25 from $22, a 13.64% increase, while maintaining an “Underweight” rating.

The stock currently trades above the mean price target of $25.36 and the Street-high target of $30 represents an upside potential of 15.9%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,969.01 -9.02 -0.13%
S&P 500 Index
IYG 90.65 +0.97 +1.08%
US Financial Services Ishares ETF
BEN 25.88 +0.22 +0.86%
Franklin Resources

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Unusual Put Options Activity in Micron Technology After MU Stock Doubles in 2 Months
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
2 Stocks to Buy as Microsoft Announces Its New Maia 200 AI Chip (Hint, Neither Is MSFT)
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
Why the Current Silver Mania Is So Wild, and How I'm Playing It
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Get Ready for ASIC Shipments to Triple With This Leading AI Stock
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PayPal Holdings Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot