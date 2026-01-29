Corn Holding onto Gains at Midday

Corn futures are trading with fractional to penny gains so far on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 1/4 cents at $3.95 3/4.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.649 MMT of corn sales in the week of January 22, near the middle of estimates of at 1 to 2.5 MMT in the week of January 22. That was back down from the previous week, but still 21.4% above the same week last year.

Census trade data showed a total of 7.305 MMT (287.6 mbu) of corn shipped during November. That was the second largest total for the month on record and the largest monthly total since last April.

Distillers exports were down from a year ago at 933,557 MT. Ethanol exports were a record for November at 211.33 million gallons, which was also the second largest monthly total for any month on record.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.30 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.95 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.38 1/4, up 1/4 cent,