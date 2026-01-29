Soybean Meal Is Heating Up. How Much Higher Can Prices Go?

May soybean meal futures (ZMK26) present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May soybean meal futures that prices have rebounded from the January low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. Chart history shows that meal prices below $300.00 are a value-buying opportunity.

Fundamentally, the recent slump in the U.S. dollar index ($DXY) to a four-year low this week is price-friendly for U.S. grains and the soy complex — making then more price-competitive on the world trade markets. Also, there are some emerging dry pockets in South American soybean-growing regions that have the attention of grain market bulls.

A move in May soybean meal futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $304.10 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $327.50, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $295.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):