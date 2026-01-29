Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Should You Chase the Rally in Seagate Technology Stock After Earnings?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Seagate Technology (STX) shares closed nearly 20% higher on Jan. 28 after the American data storage firm posted its Q2 earnings that handily topped estimates on insatiable AI-driven demand. 

Investors cheered STX today as its gross margin climbed to a record 42.2% in the second quarter and management guided for a much better-than-expected $2.9 billion in sales in Q3. 

However, since Seagate stock has witnessed a more than 6x increase in less than a year, it’s well within reason to question if it’s already too late to build a position in STX. 

www.barchart.com

Is There Any Further Upside Left in Seagate Stock?

According to Asiya Merchant, a senior Citi analyst, STX stock could push further in 2026 given its meteoric rally is backed by unprecedented visibility into future revenue. 

In her research note, Merchant said Seagate is sold out for 2026 and its long-term agreements with major cloud customers offer “strong demand visibility extending into 2027.”

In fact, some of them are already “discussing demand for 2028 to ensure supply,” the analyst told clients. 

This shift from cyclical uncertainty to multi-year supply assurance suggests Seagate has evolved from just a hardware play to a critical infrastructure provider in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

Why STX Shares Remain Worth Owning in 2026

Beyond its Q2 earnings release, the bull case for Seagate shares rests on the firm’s structural shift toward higher profitability products. 

The ramp of Mozaic 3 Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) drives is a game-changer, allowing STX to increase storage density and pricing without significantly raising production costs 

This areal density advantage led to a record 31.9% operating margin (adjusted) in the company’s second financial quarter. 

With free cash flow at an eight-year high, STX is well-positioned for aggressive capital returns as well. 

According to Barchart, Seagate’s PEG multiple sits at 1.06x currently, indicating valuation remains reasonable relative to the company’s massive earnings growth potential. 

Seagate Technology’s Technicals Also Warrant Buying 

Wall Street remains bullish on STX shares, especially since they remain decisively above their key moving averages (50-day, 100-day, 200-day). 

The consensus rating on Seagate Technology sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with price targets going as high as $465, indicating potential upside of another 5% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STX 442.93 +71.17 +19.14%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 2
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
Nvidia Just Gave You a $2 Billion Reason to Buy CoreWeave Stock
Creating gold bullion by Mark Agnor via Shutterstock 5
Volatility Skew is Sending a Very Clear Message About Newmont’s (NEM) Golden Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot