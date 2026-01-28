Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on NextEra Energy Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

NextEra Energy Inc Houston, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
NextEra Energy Inc Houston, TX office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power and operates multiple commercial nuclear power units. Valued at $148.6 billion by market cap, the company generates electricity through wind, solar, and natural gas projects. NEE owns Florida Power & Light Company, America’s largest electric utility company that provides electricity to approximately 5.9 million customer accounts or more than 12 million people across Florida.

Shares of this energy giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. NEE has gained 18% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.1%. In 2026, NEE stock is up 8.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, NEE’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 11.9% over the past year. Moreover, NEE’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.7% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 27, NEE shares closed up by 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.54 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.53. The company’s revenue was $6.50 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $6.52 billion. NEE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.92 to $4.02.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NEE’s EPS to grow 7.6% to $3.99 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering NEE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, eight “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 25, BofA analyst Ross Fowler kept a “Neutral” rating on NEE and raised the price target to $87.

The mean price target of $89.81 represents a 3.1% premium to NEE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $104 suggests an upside potential of 19.3%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.28 -0.15 -0.35%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,978.60 +28.37 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index
NEE 87.01 -0.14 -0.16%
Nextera Energy

